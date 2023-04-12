 Google hit with $32M antitrust fine in Korea - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google hit with $32M antitrust fine in Korea

12 APR 2023

South Korea’s competition watchdog slapped a KRW42.1 billion ($32.4 million) fine on Google’s local and regional units for requiring gaming companies to launch new titles through Google Play to boost the platform’s business, The Korea Herald reported.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) argued Google abused its market dominance by barring game publishers from launching content on One Store – an app store managed by SK Telecom, KT, LG Uplus and Naver – for nearly two years, the newspaper wrote.

FTC data showed Google’s share of market spending increased to 90 per cent to 95 per cent in 2018 from 80 per cent to 85 per cent in 2016, while One Store’s share dropped by 10 percentage points to 5 per cent to 10 per cent.

The Korea Herald quoted Yu Seong-wook, the FTC’s anti-monopoly bureau director, as saying: “By blocking the release of games on One Store, Google has hindered innovation and consumer benefits in the app market and mobile gaming sector.”

In November 2021, Google changed its in-app payment policies in the country to allow developers to provide third-party options, following the government introducing a law preventing app store providers from requiring developers to use their payment channels for purchases.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Latest Play Store case gets class action status

Google to boost its mobile browser

KakaoTalk drops external payment link in Android app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association