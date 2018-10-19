English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google helps devs reduce app size

19 OCT 2018

At its Playtime conference in Berlin, Google introduced the Android App Bundle, a new publishing format which will help developers slim down their app offerings.

Matt Henderson, a product manager for Google Play, noted in a blog post “smaller apps have higher conversion rates”, adding the company’s research shows “app size is a leading motivator in driving uninstalls”. He said Android App Bundle’s modularisation tool will allow developers to “deliver features on demand, instead of at install time” to help reduce the size of their app.

The company is also working to make it easier to build instant apps, which let users try out apps without downloading them, he added.

“We’re now using the Android App Bundle to solve one of the primary pain points of building instant apps. Previously, you needed to publish both an instant app and an installable app. Now, you don’t have to maintain separate code… The unified app bundle is the future of instant app experiences.”

Google also debuted other new tools, including one that will provide developers with “more actionable insights” so they can debug more effectively and allow them to prompt users to update without leaving the app.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Fortnite bypass hits Google in the purse

Kids apps hit by adult content malware

Apps taking the mic to monitor users
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association