Google Expeditions VR app embarks on final journey - Mobile World Live

Google halted Expeditions, an app designed to provide VR functionalities for online learning, acknowledging access to the technology was impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The service, which launched in 2015 offering virtual educational trips, will cease operation after 30 June 2021, the company announced in a blog.

Jennifer Holland, director of programme management, education, at Google, explained the decision was taken after many students transferred to home schooling due to pandemic-related lockdowns.

“We’ve heard and recognise that immersive experiences with VR headsets are not always accessible to all learners and even more so this year, as the transition to hybrid learning has presented challenges for schools to effectively use Expeditions”, she noted.

The company emphasised the majority of the content from the app will be made available through its Google Arts and Culture platform, which is available on iOS and Android apps.

Despite ditching the VR experience, Google said it will broaden its AR content on the project.

The plan to discontinue Expeditions comes a month after the company reportedly ended support for its Daydream VR platform.