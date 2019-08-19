 Google Duo sheds light on video calls - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Google Duo sheds light on video calls

19 AUG 2019

Google rolled out a new feature for its Duo app to improve the quality of video calls in low-light situations.

When activated, the company said its new Low Light Mode will automatically adjust the brightness of the video stream on Duo to ensure people in the frame are more visible, even in dim lighting.

The feature, which is launching globally on iOS and Android this week, can be toggled on or off in Duo’s settings menu.

In a blog post, Google said poor lighting was a consistent challenge for Duo users: “In many places, electric lighting is a significant challenge, preventing people from connecting face to face… Even when electricity is not an issue, many people just want to video call to say good night right before bed.”

The move appears to build on Google’s introduction of Night Sight late last year, a software upgrade on its Pixel 3 smartphone which similarly improves the brightness and colour of low-light images without a flash.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

