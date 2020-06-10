Google drops TikTok rival Zynn - Mobile World Live

Google responded to complaints content had been posted on short-form video app Zynn without creators’ consent by removing the service from its Play Store, Financial Times (FT) reported.

The newspaper stated Google took the action yesterday (9 June) following multiple complaints from users of rival service TikTok and other social media platforms. FT said one case involved content being plagiarised by Zynn.

Zynn was developed by China-based start-up Kuaishou, a rival to TikTok parent ByteDance: FT said the new service had offered cash rewards for users to sign up and view video content.

The company confirmed its removal from Google’s store in a tweet, stating it was looking into the reasons behind the move and explaining it was in talks with the search giant to find a resolution.

Sensor Tower data showed Zynn quickly became the most-downloaded free app on Play Store and Apple’s App Store, hitting the top of the table a matter of weeks after its debut in early May.

It remains at the head of the App Store entertainment category.