 Google details quartet of Duo updates - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google details quartet of Duo updates

22 APR 2020

Google outlined planned enhancements to video calling app Duo to meet increased demand for online meetings during the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In a blog, Google Duo group product manager Dave Citron said one of the main upgrades will focus on improving call quality and reliability even on low bandwidth connections, with new video codec technology due in the coming week.

Citron said the service was using end-to-end encryption to ensure security and AI to tackle audio interruptions.

Google will also expand group video call participant numbers, after a recent increase from eight to 12, in the coming weeks.

Yesterday (21 April), it enabled users to take a photo during video calls and share it automatically with other participants. The feature is initially available only for one-to-one conversations on smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks, but Citron said it would be expanded to more devices and group calls in the near future.

Another update will allow users to automatically save their personalised video and voice messages, removing a 24 hour expiration period.

Citron noted Duo has attracted more than 10 million new weekly users in recent weeks, with minutes of use on calls up tenfold.

Google’s move comes in a time when rival video conferencing service Zoom faced questions over its security by US state attorney generals and authorities in Germany.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google Play surfaces child content

Germany bans Zoom app as privacy concerns grow

Zoom US privacy probe gathers steam
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association