HomeAppsNews

Google deploys machine learning in Gboard update

13 JUN 2017

Google updated its Gboard keyboard app for Android, a move it said boosts its work to use machine intelligence to improve text input and helps users cut the time taken to type on smartphones.

The update enables users to draw emoji’s directly on the display, with the updated app matching the sketch to available images.

For faster typing, Gboard includes phrase suggestions to predict what users plan to type next. For example, if a user types “looking forward” Gboard will suggest “to seeing” or “to it”. The feature is currently available in English, and will be rolling out to more languages soon.

In a May blog post, the search giant said its: “shift towards powerful machine intelligence algorithms has opened new spaces that we’re actively exploring to make more useful tools and products for our users worldwide.”

Other new features on Gboard include enabling users to click through to access maps, call a business, or watch a YouTube video when using the keyboard’s search feature.

Gboard is now compatible with more than 200 language varieties, and will be adding suggestions and gesture typing for Azerbaijani, Dhivehi, French, Hawaiian, Maori and Samoan. The company is also lining up simple keyboards enabling users to type in Dzongkha, Ewe, Navajo, Tsonga, and K’iche’.

 

Apps

