HomeAppsNews

Google denies China map app rumours

16 JAN 2018

Google refuted media reports it had developed a China-specific version of its Google Maps app for iOS and a related website.

Taj Meadows, a Google representative, told Reuters the company had not amended its maps app in China, reiterating the service has long been available on PCs, but is not available on Google or Apple’s respective app stores in the country.

Japanese financial newspaper The Nikkei had earlier reported Chinese users could find a Google Maps app in the App Store, although to use features like navigation they were redirected to an app from AutoNavi, Alibaba’s mapping company.

A full Google Maps app had not been available in China since the search giant withdrew some of its services in 2010 in a row over censoring its search results.

Google’s search platform, along with YouTube, is blocked in China.

Recently, though, the company attempted to up its presence in the country, the world’s largest smartphone market. It launched the Google Translate app in 2017 and announced plans to set up an augmented reality research centre in the country.

Apple is more active in the country, though not without some hiccups. For instance, in 2017 the company bowed to pressure from China’s internet regulator regarding the removal of some VPN applications.

