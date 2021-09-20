 Google defends India record from competition claims - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google defends India record from competition claims

20 SEP 2021

Google defended its record in India after a probe concluded it abused the dominant position of its Android platform to stifle competition, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

The search giant reportedly stated it would work with the Competition Commission of India to prove Android had boosted competition and innovation, citing a bump in internet access by making smartphones more affordable.

A lengthy investigation by the CCI determined Google used unfair business practices to harm competitors, ET wrote, citing claims involving imposing one-sided contracts on device makers and developers to ensure its apps were pre-installed as the default options.

Google stands charged with abuse of dominance; denial of market access to competitors; and limiting and restricting technical or scientific development to the detriment of consumers.

ET reported the CCI will seek views from third parties before making a decision on the charges. Google could face penalties or be required to change its business practices if found guilty.

Google and Apple face a growing number of investigations and sanctions globally over their dominance of the app marketplace.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

US senators target Apple, Google with app market move

Google seeking privacy boost in search app

Google, AT&T strike RCS deal
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association