 Google charts course to Maps success - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google charts course to Maps success

06 FEB 2020

Google unveiled a plethora of updates to its Maps navigation app, making it more interactive with features including shared recommendations on locations and options to directly contact businesses.

From today (6 February), Google Maps gets an expanded main feed of five tabs, three of which offer new features, the company announced in a blog, which also marked the 15th anniversary of the service.

Customers can now contribute to Google Maps by sharing details about locations, missing places, as well as businesses photos and reviews.

Another functionality offers a feed of “trending, must-see spots from local experts and publishers” and lets users contact businesses directly.

Google highlighted an option to save places by making them one of the main tabs on the initial menu, while keeping two of the other primary tabs for exploring places and setting up a daily commuting route.

The company said it will provide more public transport information, including temperature, accessibility options, transit systems with designated women’s sections or carriages, and security monitoring. These changes will be rolled out globally in March.

In the next few months Google will also expand the functions of its Live View feature.

Google also unveiled it has changed the icon of the app, by making the location pin the only symbol of the app.

Last week, Apple announced a major upgrade of its maps service, designed to help close the gap to Google.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

TomTom maps route to HarmonyOS

Google Maps tests follow feature for local guides

Google Maps adds transit forecasts for commuters
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association