Google charts course to Maps success - Mobile World Live

Google unveiled a plethora of updates to its Maps navigation app, making it more interactive with features including shared recommendations on locations and options to directly contact businesses.

From today (6 February), Google Maps gets an expanded main feed of five tabs, three of which offer new features, the company announced in a blog, which also marked the 15th anniversary of the service.

Customers can now contribute to Google Maps by sharing details about locations, missing places, as well as businesses photos and reviews.

Another functionality offers a feed of “trending, must-see spots from local experts and publishers” and lets users contact businesses directly.

Google highlighted an option to save places by making them one of the main tabs on the initial menu, while keeping two of the other primary tabs for exploring places and setting up a daily commuting route.

The company said it will provide more public transport information, including temperature, accessibility options, transit systems with designated women’s sections or carriages, and security monitoring. These changes will be rolled out globally in March.

In the next few months Google will also expand the functions of its Live View feature.

Google also unveiled it has changed the icon of the app, by making the location pin the only symbol of the app.

Last week, Apple announced a major upgrade of its maps service, designed to help close the gap to Google.