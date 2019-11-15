 Google brings RCS to Android in the US - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google brings RCS to Android in the US

15 NOV 2019

Google expanded on earlier rollouts of rich communication services (RCS) in the UK, France and Mexico with plans to offer the platform to users of its Messages app in the US.

Android device users in the country will be prompted to enable the new chat feature in the coming weeks, with RCS expected to be broadly available in the country by the end of 2019, the company said.

Google noted the move is part of a larger campaign to offer RCS to all Messages users around the world. However, the US launch is timely, coming as operators prepare to launch their own messaging platform using the protocol in 2020.

While the company didn’t mention the operator initiative by name, it said it is “committed to working with our partners, including carriers and device makers, to provide a consistent and interoperable experience” for RCS users on Android.

RCS is a messaging platform forged by fusing the capabilities of SMS with OTT services.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Google reveals gaming lineup

Amazon, Google block smart speaker spy apps

Google issues digital health mandate for Android
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association