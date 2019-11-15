Google brings RCS to Android in the US - Mobile World Live

Google expanded on earlier rollouts of rich communication services (RCS) in the UK, France and Mexico with plans to offer the platform to users of its Messages app in the US.

Android device users in the country will be prompted to enable the new chat feature in the coming weeks, with RCS expected to be broadly available in the country by the end of 2019, the company said.

Google noted the move is part of a larger campaign to offer RCS to all Messages users around the world. However, the US launch is timely, coming as operators prepare to launch their own messaging platform using the protocol in 2020.

While the company didn’t mention the operator initiative by name, it said it is “committed to working with our partners, including carriers and device makers, to provide a consistent and interoperable experience” for RCS users on Android.

RCS is a messaging platform forged by fusing the capabilities of SMS with OTT services.