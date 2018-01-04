Google blocks YouTube app from Amazon devices

Google pulled its YouTube app from Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices, as a row between the two technology giants escalated.

At the turn of the year, Google made good on a threat to remove its YouTube app from Amazon’s devices in retaliation for Amazon refusing to sell Google products, such as its home speakers or Chromecast devices, on its website. In addition, Amazon had refused to offer its Amazon Prime Video as a Chromecast app.

In a statement to Huffington Post, Amazon said Google’s move was disappointing, while pointing out its Echo Show and Fire TV sticks still display web versions of YouTube.com.

“Google is setting a disappointing precedent by selectively blocking customer access to an open website. We hope to resolve this with Google as soon as possible,” added Amazon.

The Inquirer reported Amazon had said it will now carry a limited amount of Google hardware products, but added it did not want to confuse customers. The company argued it does not want to sell products which are not compatible with its service.