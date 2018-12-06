Google bids Allo goodbye

Google announced it is shutting down messaging app Allo, launched two years ago, to put additional focus on its Rich Communications Services (RCS)-powered Messages platform.

In a statement, Google said it had been working closely with the mobile industry to upgrade its SMS offering and its decision to shutter Allo will allow it to focus on its RCS efforts. Through its work in RCS, Google is looking to create a default texting experience for Android users that could rival Apple’s iMessage and Facebook’s WhatsApp.

RCS is standardised globally by the GSMA, enabling users across all Android devices to access a smarter default messaging platform.

Indeed, Google’s decision to shutter Allo is hardly a surprise, after the company said it April it was pausing investment in the app.

Matt Klainer, VP of consumer communications products at Google, added Messages had absorbed many of Allo’s popular features including Smart Reply, GIFs and Desktop support.

“Given Messages’ continued momentum, we’ve decided to stop supporting Allo to focus on Messages,” he said. “Allo will continue to work through March 2019…we’ve learned a lot from Allo, particularly what’s possible when you incorporate machine learning features, like the Google Assistant into messaging.”

Along with Allo, Google also launched video chat service Duo in 2016. The company said the service was still going strong and is now one of the company’s highest rated mobile apps.