English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google app targets emerging market data savings

30 NOV 2017

Google launched an app it said enabled users in the Philippines to cut their data consumption 30 per cent during trials.

Named Datally, the app is designed to boost awareness of how much data consumers in emerging markets are using to enable them to make the most of often pricey data packages.

In a blog announcing Datally’s rollout, Google explained it is often difficult for consumers to understand where their data allowance goes: “That means you’re never just chatting, playing games or watching videos on your phone – you’re also anxiously keeping an eye on how long your data will last.”

The app tracks usage on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis and gives personalised recommendations on how to save more data.

Turning on a feature called Data Saver will block background data usage and track consumption in real time. The app also alerts users if they are near public Wi-Fi networks.

Google made Datally available on its Google Play Store following tests in the Philippines spanning several months.

The app is a product of Google’s Next Billion Users division, an effort to make online services accessible to more people.

Earlier this week YouTube Go, an emerging market-friendly light version of the main video streaming application unveiled by Google earlier this year, moved out of its beta phase with launches in a number of markets.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Fake WhatsApp gets 1M downloads

Samsung, Google partner for AR push

Q&A: Cafe Bazaar discusses Iran apps market
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association