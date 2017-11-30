Google app targets emerging market data savings

Google launched an app it said enabled users in the Philippines to cut their data consumption 30 per cent during trials.

Named Datally, the app is designed to boost awareness of how much data consumers in emerging markets are using to enable them to make the most of often pricey data packages.

In a blog announcing Datally’s rollout, Google explained it is often difficult for consumers to understand where their data allowance goes: “That means you’re never just chatting, playing games or watching videos on your phone – you’re also anxiously keeping an eye on how long your data will last.”

The app tracks usage on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis and gives personalised recommendations on how to save more data.

Turning on a feature called Data Saver will block background data usage and track consumption in real time. The app also alerts users if they are near public Wi-Fi networks.

Google made Datally available on its Google Play Store following tests in the Philippines spanning several months.

The app is a product of Google’s Next Billion Users division, an effort to make online services accessible to more people.

Earlier this week YouTube Go, an emerging market-friendly light version of the main video streaming application unveiled by Google earlier this year, moved out of its beta phase with launches in a number of markets.