Google amends app review rules for ad platforms - Mobile World Live

 Google amends app review rules for ad platforms
HomeAppsNews

Google amends app review rules for ad platforms

07 APR 2021

Google overhauled the evaluation process for apps employing its AdMob and Ad Manager advertising networks, claiming the move would deliver benefits for developers and marketers.

In a blog, product managers Lana Lau and Maura Lynch explained the search giant aimed to enhance the inventory quality of apps, in turn delivering a boost to developers using either of its advertising platforms.

Along with related initiatives “we continue to increase inventory quality and strengthen advertiser trust” the pair explained.

The updated procedure offers developers more information on the approval status of their app along with earlier feedback to help address any problems before it goes live.

Developers were advised to align with a compatible app marketplace to complete relevant review procedures, along with providing details of their ownership structures and compliance policies.

Google plans a gradual rollout of the new review process throughout the year, beginning this month.





Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...



