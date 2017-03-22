English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Google adds shortcuts to iOS, Android app

22 MAR 2017

Google is introducing shortcuts on its core iOS and Android app, and its mobile website, to give US users easy access to tools “and the ability to explore deeper within topics”.

“With shortcuts right on the home screen, you now have access to in-depth experiences across sports, eat and drink [sic], entertainment and weather,” the company explained in a blog post.

The shortcuts can be thought of as mini apps which are launched via the main app. For example, users can tap on the entertainment shortcut to see local theatre schedules. They can also “tap into” news, trailers and reviews, or swipe through listings to catch-up on TV shows.

Google added: “The Google search box is great when you’re looking for a specific answer, but there are also moments when you just want to catch up on the latest for topics of interest.”

Android users will be offered additional shortcuts to services including translation, nearby attractions, flights, hotels, internet speed test and currency converter. There are also some “fun” shortcuts to games including Tic-Tac-Toe and Solitaire.

By doing away with typing, it is possible the search giant yet again revolutionises the way users seek out content online.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Google offers parents control of child smartphone use

Google removes infected apps downloaded “several million times”

Google tests Instant Apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association