Google adds shortcuts to iOS, Android app

Google is introducing shortcuts on its core iOS and Android app, and its mobile website, to give US users easy access to tools “and the ability to explore deeper within topics”.

“With shortcuts right on the home screen, you now have access to in-depth experiences across sports, eat and drink [sic], entertainment and weather,” the company explained in a blog post.

The shortcuts can be thought of as mini apps which are launched via the main app. For example, users can tap on the entertainment shortcut to see local theatre schedules. They can also “tap into” news, trailers and reviews, or swipe through listings to catch-up on TV shows.

Google added: “The Google search box is great when you’re looking for a specific answer, but there are also moments when you just want to catch up on the latest for topics of interest.”

Android users will be offered additional shortcuts to services including translation, nearby attractions, flights, hotels, internet speed test and currency converter. There are also some “fun” shortcuts to games including Tic-Tac-Toe and Solitaire.

By doing away with typing, it is possible the search giant yet again revolutionises the way users seek out content online.