Google adds more gaming apps to Play Pass - Mobile World Live

Google added more gaming apps to its Play Pass subscription service, Engadget reported, as the search giant looked to turn up the heat on Apple Arcade.

The news outlet stated 37 new apps were added to the 350 originally available at the launch of Play Pass in September, 28 of which are games.

Apple Arcade offers more than 100 games with Google Play Pass providing a similar number Android Authority reported. Unlike Apple’s subscription service, Play Pass covers multiple genres including podcasts, child-friendly content and productivity services, meaning the tally of apps available in the catalogue is higher.

Both services cost $4.99 per month and are sold on the fact they provide services free of adverts, in-app purchases or any additional payments.

Play Pass is only available in the US and went live days after Apple launched its Arcade service in 150 countries.