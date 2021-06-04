 Google readies Android ad tracking restrictions - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Google readies Android ad tracking restrictions

04 JUN 2021

Google unveiled plans to restrict advertiser tracking of Android users by preparing to anonymise identifiable data, adding to an earlier move to increase app privacy in the light of rivalry with Apple on user protection pledges.

The search giant’s advertising function is due to take effect later this year. In a blog for Android developers, Google explained the change will prevent companies accessing advertising IDs used in targeted marketing for users who opt out.

Advertisers will receive “a string of zeros” in place of the identifier when attempting to obtain information on such users.

But the company plans to provide alternative options for IDs employed for analytics and fraud prevention, with this feature expected to be released next month.

The main tracking update will come into force later this year for apps running on Android 12 devices, before being expanded to apps on any devices supporting Google Play in early 2022.

Google’s move to reduce targeted advertising on its services comes shortly after Apple touted privacy changes allowing users to opt-out of data tracking in apps.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

