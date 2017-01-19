Google acquires Twitter’s developer toolkit

Twitter’s Fabric developer tools and analytics business is being acquired by Google, as part of a “long-term effort of delivering a comprehensive suite of features for iOS, Android and mobile Web development”.

The deal includes the Crashlytics crash reporting system and analytics tool Answers.

The Fabric team will join Google’s Developer Products Group, working with the Firebase team. Firebase, a firm acquired by Google in 2014, provides services similar to Fabric.

“Fabric and Firebase operate mobile platforms with unique strengths in the market today. We’re excited to combine these platforms together to make the best mobile developer platform in the world for app teams,” said Fabric.

Fabric reaches 2.5 billion active mobile devices and has a community of more than 580,000 developers, the firm said.

“Our ultimate goal with Firebase is to free developers from so much of the complexity associated with modern software development, giving them back more time and energy to focus on innovation,” explained Francis Ma, Firebase product manager.

He said more details will be shared in the coming weeks after the deal is closed, as Google works with the Fabric team to determine the most efficient ways to combine strengths.

According to Bloomberg, the move will help Google lure developers away from from Apple and push them to create apps for the mobile web, where Google makes “a bulk of its advertising dollars”.

As for Twitter, it is offloading another asset as it faces pressure to deliver growth.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.