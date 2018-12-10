English
HomeAppsNews

Google acquires train tracking app developer

10 DEC 2018

Google acquired Sigmoid Labs, the company behind a popular app in India called Where is my Train, reportedly for between $30 million and $40 million.

“We created the Where is my Train app with the mission to use technology to improve the lives of millions of Indian train travellers…We can think of no better place to help us achieve our mission, and we’re excited to join Google to help bring technology and information into more people’s hands,” the company said in a statement.

The Economic Times stated Google bought the two-year old start-up as part of its Next Billion Users initiative, which is working to increase internet adoption in emerging markets. The newspaper added the app has been downloaded more than 10 million times.

On Google Play Store, the app describes itself as displaying live train status and up-to-date schedules and “can work without internet or GPS as it uses cell tower information to find the location” of trains.

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

