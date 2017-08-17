English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Google acquires AIMatter to advance AI ambitions

17 AUG 2017

Google acquired AIMatter, the creator of two selfie apps which claims to have the world’s fastest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real time image processing on mobile.

No terms of the deal, which was reportedly in the works since May, were revealed. Instead, Google simply stated: “We are excited to welcome the AIMatter team.”

TechCrunch reported one of the apps, called Fabby, clocked up 2 million downloads and will continue to run, while most of AIMatter’s staff will move to Google.

Fabby had raised some $2 million from backers including Haxus, which also invested in photo editing apps Msqrd (subsequently acquired by Facebook), and Prisma.

The Fabby app uses AI to recognise different parts of a selfie and apply hairstyle and makeover effects. The app also enables users to blur the background of pictures, and provides a full screen camera mode for images being used on social media including Snapchat and Instagram.

AIMatter also offers the Fabby Look app, which lets users experiment with their hair colour in real time before taking a picture.

According to AIMatter’s website, these are “demo apps” for clients to see its technology in action.

The company said it offers techniques to build next generation applications with its advanced image processing technologies, adding its software development kit runs state-of-the-art deep learning models in real time directly on smartphones.

Clients can benefit from avoiding server-side and networking costs by using its solutions too.

TechCrunch pointed out the platform also features virtual and augmented reality applications in addition to the obvious filters which can be added to selfies.

In July Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the search giant “continues to lead the shift to AI driven computing”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

YouTube seeks sharing boost with chat feature

Google offered $30B to buy Snap – report

Google takes on Facebook with updated news feed
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association