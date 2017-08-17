Google acquires AIMatter to advance AI ambitions

Google acquired AIMatter, the creator of two selfie apps which claims to have the world’s fastest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real time image processing on mobile.

No terms of the deal, which was reportedly in the works since May, were revealed. Instead, Google simply stated: “We are excited to welcome the AIMatter team.”

TechCrunch reported one of the apps, called Fabby, clocked up 2 million downloads and will continue to run, while most of AIMatter’s staff will move to Google.

Fabby had raised some $2 million from backers including Haxus, which also invested in photo editing apps Msqrd (subsequently acquired by Facebook), and Prisma.

The Fabby app uses AI to recognise different parts of a selfie and apply hairstyle and makeover effects. The app also enables users to blur the background of pictures, and provides a full screen camera mode for images being used on social media including Snapchat and Instagram.

AIMatter also offers the Fabby Look app, which lets users experiment with their hair colour in real time before taking a picture.

According to AIMatter’s website, these are “demo apps” for clients to see its technology in action.

The company said it offers techniques to build next generation applications with its advanced image processing technologies, adding its software development kit runs state-of-the-art deep learning models in real time directly on smartphones.

Clients can benefit from avoiding server-side and networking costs by using its solutions too.

TechCrunch pointed out the platform also features virtual and augmented reality applications in addition to the obvious filters which can be added to selfies.

In July Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the search giant “continues to lead the shift to AI driven computing”.