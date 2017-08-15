English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Mobile gaming tipped to fuel Tencent revenue surge

15 AUG 2017

A surge in revenue from its gaming division, maker of the widely popular Honour of Kings mobile game, is expected to drive nearly a 50 per cent increase in Chinese internet giant Tencent’s Q2 turnover, Reuters reported

The company’s profit for the April to June period is forecast to increase 32 per cent year-on-year to CNY14.15 billion ($2.1 billion), with revenue growing 48 per cent to CNY52.98 billion, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters.

Tencent, maker of China’s most popular messaging app WeChat and the world’s largest gaming company, is also expected to post strong gains in advertising revenue as well as mobile payments.

Mobile games turnover is forecast to have overtaken PC games sales for the first time during the quarter, accounting for about 30 per cent of revenue, Reuters said.

In early July Tencent said it would limit the number of hours children can play Honour of Kings following complaints from parents the game was addictive. However, the company said its decision would not affect its performance.

Tencent plans to launch the popular game, which claims more than 80 million active daily players, in the US and Western Europe from as early as September to diversify its sources of revenue. To date, it released the game under different names in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam.

The game’s rapid growth is expected to continue as Tencent taps into WeChat’s active user base of 938 million, Reuters said.

Tencent reports Q2 results on 16 August.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vainglory maker Super Evil Megacorp raises $19M

WhatsApp blocked in China

Tencent to bring controversial game to US, Europe
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association