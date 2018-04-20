English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Gamers chat app Discord hits $1.7B valuation

20 APR 2018

Discord, a messaging app for video gamers, raised $50 million from existing investors including Tencent, and is now valued at $1.7 billion.

Total funds raised by the company now stand at $129 million and, in this round, existing investors Benchmark Capital, Greylock Partners and Spark Capital also participated.

Launched in 2015, the app hit 90 million users in January 2018, an increase of more than 50 per cent year-on-year: its popularity was boosted by hit multiplayer games including League of Legends and Fortnite.

While games often offer their own communications channel, many gamers prefer third-party services such as Discord, Teamspeak and Skype.

Features including direct game integration, server verification and built-in Spotify sets Discord apart from its rivals.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Line swings to profit on surge in ad revenue

WhatsApp backdoor circumvents message security

Messaging apps emerge as gateway to internet – Hike CEO
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association