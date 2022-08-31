 Game over for Facebook Gaming app - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Game over for Facebook Gaming app

31 AUG 2022

Meta Platforms announced it will shutter its standalone Facebook Gaming app for iOS and Android from 28 October, more than two years after launch, although the company maintained it remained committed to the segment.

In a statement, Meta said the app would no longer work after the date, but its “mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed”, and the games would be available on the Gaming tab on the core Facebook app.

The web-based version of Facebook’s game streaming platform will also remain online.

Facebook’s dedicated gaming play launched in 2018, as the social media giant sought to compete with rivals in the segment such as Twitch, YouTube and Microsoft’s Mixer. It then rolled out a standalone app in 2020, in response to increased demand generated from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, partnering up with Microsoft to absorb and integrate Mixer’s games onto its platform.

The company did not provide a reason why it was shutting down the standalone app, although it is not an uncommon move.

In 2019, YouTube also removed its standalone gaming app, incorporating the service on its main app instead, stating two platforms caused confusion among users.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

UK demands Meta Giphy sale

Meta slows encryption rollout

Blog: Can social media become less powerful?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association