Fresh funds fuel Teatime Games communications push

Teatime Games, which describes itself as an Icelandic social games company, outlined plans to put $7.5 million raised in Series A funding towards building “the first real-time communication platform for mobile gaming”.

Explaining the need for such a platform, Thor Fridriksson, CEO and co­-founder, said in a statement: “Mobile games players crave a more social and personalised experience than they are currently getting, where communicating with friends and fellow players in real-time not only enhances a game, but is as important as the game itself.”

He said most mobile games are single player, and those which are multiplayer are played against “invisible opponents”. His company believes games should be “inherently social”.

The company was founded by Fridriksson along with Ymir Finnbogason, Johann Bergthorsson and Gunnar Holmsteinn. They are the people behind QuizUp, a trivia gaming app with more than 100 million users.

Teatime Games now plans to double its employees in Iceland, with a particular focus on software engineers, and further develop its platform for seamless integration with third-party developers.

The Series A funding round along with a prior $1.6 million seed round were both led by Index Ventures, a venture capital company which also backed top games companies including King and Supercell.

Venture capital company Atomico, which has invested in companies including Supercell and Rovio, also joined this round.

Guzman Diaz of Index Ventures, Mattias Ljungman of Atomico and David Helgason, founder of game developer Unity Technologies, will join Teatime Games’ board of directors.

Dias said: “At Index we have been lucky enough to team up with games pioneers such as Supercell and King, and we believe Teatime have a similar size opportunity today – to lead the next wave in mobile games, by building the technology to spark a real time revolution in social games with the social element at its heart.”