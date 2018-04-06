English
HomeAppsNews

Fortnite rakes in $15M

06 APR 2018

Fortnite, initially an invite-only iOS game which garnered much popularity, saw its total revenue surpass $15 million after it was opened up to the public earlier this week.

According to a Sensor Tower report, lifting the invite requirement resulted in a 197 per cent increase in player expenditure on 2 April, versus the $620,000 average across all previous days, totalling more than $1.8 million for the day.

This helped total revenue hit $15 million since the mass-multiplayer shooter game began monetising on 15 March, with global installs topping 11 million.

Just before going public a spike in revenue was also experienced due to the launch of a limited-time feature offering players discounted in-game currency.

“As the game remains number one in more than 20 regions for iPhone downloads, we should expect to see revenue continue to climb as the player base grows,” Sensor Tower said.

Once the game launches on Android, Sensor Tower estimates it could eventually gross $3 million or more per day.

Last month it was reported Fortnite grossed more than $1.5 million worldwide in the first four days after its launch.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha Riaz

