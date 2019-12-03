 FBI warns of Russian app risk - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

FBI warns of Russian app risk

03 DEC 2019

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned any Russian mobile app could be a potential intelligence threat, citing popular photo editing tool FaceApp as an example, Reuters reported.

FaceApp offers users the ability to amend the age, gender and expressions in a person’s photograph and swiftly became a hit after its launch in 2017, with more than 63 million downloads by July 2019, Sensor Tower data showed.

The FBI issued its warning after US senator Chuck Schumer addressed concerns regarding the app and asked for a national security review.

It stated Russia’s intelligence services maintained “robust cyber exploitation capabilities” and the nation’s Federal Security Service (FSB) was able to “remotely access all communications and servers on Russian networks without making a request” to ISPs.

The FBI added it would open an investigation if it found US officials, and political candidates or parties to be “targets of foreign influence operations involving FaceApp”.

FaceApp publicly said it uploaded consumer photos to cloud servers in the US, Singapore, Republic of Ireland and Australia, and removed most of the photos 48 hours after they’ve been submitted, the FBI stated.

Reuters reported FaceApp denied claims it sold or shared data with third parties.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told the news agency Russia’s government does not believe it is possible to stop free market competition.

In October, senators Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton urged the US National Counterterrorism Centre to investigate social media app TikTok, developed by Chinese developer ByteDance, along with other China-owned content platforms operating in the US.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google calls in backup to block bad apps

China state media slams Apple over protest app

Apple Walkie Talkie Watch app goes quiet
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association