 Falling handset sales weigh on LG Uplus - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Falling handset sales weigh on LG Uplus

07 FEB 2023

LG Uplus booked gains in mobile in Q4 2022 on the back of subscriber growth, but overall revenue was flat due to a double-digit drop in handset sales.

Mobile service revenue increased 3.3 per cent from Q4 2021 to KRW1.5 trillion ($1.2 billion), with handset sales falling 15.3 per cent to KRW664.8 billion.

The operator’s 5G subscriber base grew 32.1 per cent to 6.1 million, accounting for 38.1 per cent of a total of 16 million users, up 5.7 per cent.

MVNO customers were up 36.7 per cent to 3.9 million.

ARPU declined 4.1 per cent to KRW39,091.

Its enterprise segment rose 11.5 per cent to KRW443.6 billion.

Revenue for its smart home business, covering IPTV and broadband services, increased 4.7 per cent to KRW592.9 billion and telephony turnover dipped 1.4 per cent to KRW101.7 billion.

Net profit increased 56.6 per cent to KRW159.4 billion, attributed gains in mobile and fixed service revenue, and lower marketing expenses.

Total operating revenue was flat at KRW3.6 trillion, as handset revenue offset other gains.

Full-year capex rose 3.2 per cent to KRW2.4 trillion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

