Fake WhatsApp gets 1M downloads

A fake version of WhatsApp appeared on the Google Play Store and garnered more than 1 million downloads before it was removed, according to media reports.

Called Update WhatsApp Messenger the app actually contained ads and could download software to users’ devices.

The reason so many people mistook it to be genuine was probably because the developer was named WhatsApp Inc, the same as the creator of the original app. The developer did this by replacing the space with a special character that looks like a space.

This difference would not be picked up by the average user.

Fortune said the developer changed the name on their own, and noted that searches for WhatsApp on Google Play displays seven fake apps with slight variations on the developer name WhatsApp Inc, such as the addition of extra spaces, asterisks, or commas.

In July Google found 20 Lipizzan spyware apps on the Play Store. In the past, Google Play encountered issues with malware in messaging apps, a line of a children’s game and in fake versions of Pokemon Go.