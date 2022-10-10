Facebook users warned of app breaches

Meta Platforms reportedly stated up to 1 million Facebook users may have unwittingly revealed their login details to scammers after it found more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps so far in 2022.

Bloomberg reported Meta Platforms planned to notify users about potential breaches of their account credentials and offer security assistance to any affected.

In a blog, Meta Platforms explained Apple and Google removed the apps from their respective stores after it notified them of the problems.

The malicious apps were disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities.

Meta Platforms stated cybercriminals “know how popular these types of apps are and use these themes to trick people and steal their accounts and information”.