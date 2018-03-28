English
News

Facebook ups privacy settings

28 MAR 2018

Facebook wants to give people more control of their privacy on its core app, as it deals with the aftermath of a revelation the data of 50 million of its users was compromised.

“Last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies and help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

For one, it will clear up its settings menu: instead of having settings spread across nearly 20 different screens, they are now accessible from a single place. Users will also be able to add more layers of protection to their account, like two-factor authentication, as well as control the adverts they see.

There will also be tools to find, download and delete Facebook data: “It’s your data, after all. You can download a secure copy and even move it to another service,” the company said.

“These updates are about transparency – not about gaining new rights to collect, use, or share data,” it clarified.

In future, the tech giant plans to update its data policy to better explain what information it collects and how it is used.

At its developer conference next month, Facebook will flesh out plans announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week to clamp down on the amount of user data which can be collected by apps along with the level of access app developers have (the recent data breach used an app).

App crackdown
Meanwhile, the company is conducting an in-depth review of its apps which had access to large amounts of information before it changed its policy in 2014 to reduce data access.

As part of this, it will inform people if an app is removed for data misuse and will also ban developers found to have misused personally identifiable information.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

