HomeAppsNews

Facebook trials cross-app notices to boost engagement

19 MAY 2017

Facebook is testing out a cross-app feature for three of its major offerings, which will show users in one app notifications from the other two, and provide the ability to switch between the services, TechCrunch reported.

The apps in question are the social media giant’s core app, Messenger and Instagram.

According to a spokesperson, Facebook is: “conducting a very small test to make it easier for people to discover and connect with the people and things they care about.”

The feature could improve engagement and encourage people to spend more time within Facebook’s family of apps, but could also prove to be an annoyance.

If, for instance, a user is in Messenger they will see a notification counter showing new alerts from Facebook and Instagram in the form of a red button similar to one Facebook’s core app already uses for in-app activity. If dismissed, the notification will still stay in the corner of the app until clicked on.

 

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

