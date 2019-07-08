 Facebook tops list of abandoned apps - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook tops list of abandoned apps

08 JUL 2019

Nearly a third of US teens ditched Facebook, but those sticking with the platform continue to use it regularly, research by Business Insider found.

In a survey of 1,884 people aged 13 years to 21 years-old, 30 per cent named Facebook when asked for details of a service they no longer use. This was followed by messaging app Kik (listed by 29.7 per cent of respondents), Skype (24.6 per cent), Twitter (21 per cent) and Instagram (20.3 per cent).

However, the study found a significant portion of respondents still check both Facebook and Instagram regularly. Nearly 65 per cent of participants said they use Instagram daily, while around 34 per cent said the same of Facebook.

YouTube (62.5 per cent) and Snap (51.3 per cent) also ranked among the most frequently used apps, and had lower rates of abandonment (around 9 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively).

Facebook’s dominance among social media apps appears to have waned in recent years, in the wake of multiple data breaches and questions about user privacy.

In 2015, 71 per cent of teens responding to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center said they used Facebook. By May 2018, the number dropped to 51 per cent as the app’s popularity was eclipsed by YouTube and Snapchat.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Instagram steps up moves to curb bullying

Facebook resolves photo outage

Facebook considers Messenger restrictions
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association