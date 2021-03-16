 Facebook to pay News Corp for Australia content - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Facebook to pay News Corp for Australia content

16 MAR 2021

Facebook worked out a three-year agreement to pay News Corp for access to its Australia news, resolving a long-running standoff with one of the country’s publishers over payment for content.

The deal announced yesterday (15 March) covers The Australian national newspaper, The Daily Telegraph in New South Wales, Herald Sun in Victoria and The Courier-Mail in Queensland.

Details on the amount Facebook is paying for access to news was not disclosed.

Sky News Australia, which like News Corp is owned by Rupert Murdoch, extended an existing agreement with Facebook.

In a statement, News Corp said the deal follows an agreement reached in October 2019 in which its US publications receive payments for giving Facebook News access to additional stories.

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said the deal “is a landmark in transforming the terms of trade for journalism, and will have a material and meaningful impact on our Australian news businesses”.

“Mark Zuckerberg and his team deserve credit for their role in helping to fashion a future for journalism, which has been under extreme duress for more than a decade.”

Facebook temporarily cut off news from its services in Australia last month as the government reviewed a controversial law requiring the company and Google to negotiate licensing agreements with local media companies for their news content.

The law was subsequently approved.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

