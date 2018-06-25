Facebook testing time management tool

Social media company Facebook confirmed it’s working on a feature which will give users insight into how much time they spend on its app.

The as yet unreleased Your Time on Facebook tool was spotted in the app’s code by independent researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

It includes a daily usage breakdown of minutes spent on the app over a seven-day period, along with time management settings enabling users to set an alarm alerting them when a certain time limit is reached. The menu also includes a shortcut to Facebook’s notifications centre, where users can adjust their settings or silence notifications via a Do Not Disturb mode.

Facebook told TechCrunch in a statement development of the feature is part of an effort “to help make sure people’s time on Facebook is time well spent”.

Wong spotted a similar unreleased Usage Insights tool buried in the code of the Facebook-owned Instagram app in May.

Facebook’s move to introduce time management features directly into its apps comes after both Google and Apple debuted features in their operating system updates meant to make it easier for users to track time spent on their device. The Android and iOS tools let users see usage across apps, including Facebook, set time limits and silence notifications.