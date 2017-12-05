English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook targets kids with new messaging app

05 DEC 2017

Facebook launched a free video calling and messaging app aimed at children aged 6 to 12 years old, though it gives parents full control over who can be on the contact list.

Parents will authenticate their child’s device using their own Facebook login and password so children won’t need to have an account. Named Messenger Kids, the service works on Wi-Fi so there is also no need for a phone number.

“Kids can only connect with parent-approved contacts, which creates a more controlled environment. Messages don’t disappear and can’t be hidden in case parents would like to check in,” the company stated on the app’s website.

Parents and approved adults like grandparents can communicate with children through Facebook’s main Messenger app.

“Unlike other places on the web, kids can only chat with people their parent has approved, making Messenger Kids a safer, more controlled environment,” it stated on the website.

Messenger Kids is currently available in the US App Store with plans to bring it to Android devices and Amazon Fire tablets soon.

The app will have “appropriate” masks, frames, stickers and GIFs allowing children to create videos and decorate photos.

Concerns
Facebook said the app is designed to be compliant with important child privacy laws including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and is advert-free.

The social media giant will collect data sent via the app, a move which was criticised by groups including Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and Public Citizen.

In a statement to Wired, a Facebook representative said: “It’s important to remember that Messenger Kids does not have ads and we don’t use the data for advertising. This provision about sharing information with vendors from the privacy policy is for things like providing infrastructure to deliver messages.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook expands AI tool to help prevent suicide

Facebook launches app for video creators

Facebook revamps Events app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association