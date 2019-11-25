Facebook solicits user feedback in new app - Mobile World Live

Facebook again offered users cash in exchange for their data, launching a new app asking them to participate in surveys and other research intended to improve its products.

Unlike its Study app, which pays users in exchange for permission to collect background information about their app usage, Facebook said Viewpoints invites them to actively engage with different research programmes.

The app explains what information will be collected and how it will be employed before test subjects start each programme, and offers a certain number of points for their participation. These can be converted to cash once a certain threshold is reached, with payments deposited to a user’s bank account via PayPal.

Facebook said the first programme on the app will be a survey meant to help it better understand how the use of social media can impact people’s well-being.

The company noted users will be asked to disclose their name, email address, country of residence, date of birth, gender and location, but promised never to share the information with third parties. It added a person’s activity on the app won’t be publicly shared to their other Facebook accounts without permission.

Viewpoints launched today (25 November) for US users aged 18 years and over who have a Facebook account. The company said it plans to expand availability to more countries in 2020.