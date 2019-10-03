 Facebook slams EU court decision on content controls - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook slams EU court decision on content controls

03 OCT 2019

Facebook blasted a ruling from the European Court of Justice, which found courts in European Union (EU) member states can force the company to remove content deemed illegal for users worldwide.

The decision comes after an Austrian politician sued Facebook in an attempt to have it take down a specific comment she said was defamatory and any others like it.

In its ruling, the court said EU law doesn’t prevent providers like Facebook from being ordered to remove comments identical or equivalent to those previously declared to be illegal. It added there is no law precluding such an injunction from “producing effects worldwide, within the framework of the relevant international law”.

Facebook argued in a statement to Reuters the ruling “undermines the long-standing principle that one country does not have the right to impose its laws on speech on another country.”

Thomas Hughes, executive director of UK-based advocacy group Article 19, agreed, warning the decision sets “a dangerous precedent where the courts of one country can control what internet users in another country can see”. He added such a policy is vulnerable to abuse, “particularly by regimes with weak human rights records.”

The ruling stands in contrast to another recent decision from the court, which found Google is not required to apply content removal requests from EU citizens to versions of search engine outside the bloc.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Facebook seeks guidance on data portability

Facebook debuts clear history tool

Facebook extends Instagram AR feature
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association