 Facebook seeks guidance on data portability - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook seeks guidance on data portability

05 SEP 2019

Facebook called on regulators and other experts to answer key questions to help it forge its strategy around protecting user privacy while meeting demand for increased data portability.

In a whitepaper, Facebook noted laws such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the US state of California’s Consumer Privacy Act require it to offer tools making it easier for users to transfer their data from one service to another.

But it said complex questions about what and whose data should be transferable; how to share it in a manner which fully protects user privacy; and who is liable for misuse after a transfer remain unanswered.

It pointed out user data can be interrelated and a portability request from one user could potentially include information about another person. Such a scenario raises questions about whether consent should be required from all users involved and whether this would restrict portability.

In a blog, Facebook VP and chief privacy officer Erin Egan wrote: “To build portability tools people can trust and use effectively, we should develop clear rules about what kinds of data should be portable and who is responsible for protecting that data as it moves to different providers.”

Egan added Facebook wants the views of “privacy experts, policymakers, regulators and other companies around the globe about how data portability should be implemented to maximise the benefits while mitigating the risks”.

The move comes soon after Facebook agreed to pay a $5 billion fine and overhaul its business practices to settle a Federal Trade Commission investigation into the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Facebook debuts clear history tool

Facebook extends Instagram AR feature

Facebook puts its stamp on Instagram, WhatsApp
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association