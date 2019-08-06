Facebook puts its stamp on Instagram, WhatsApp - Mobile World Live

Facebook sought to make its ownership of Instagram and WhatsApp more apparent by adding its name to their titles in Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Both apps will have the phrase “from Facebook” added to the end of their titles. In a statement to The Information, Facebook said the shift was part of an effort to make clear which products and services are a part of its company. The social media giant acquired Instagram in 2012, and followed up with the purchase of WhatsApp in 2014.

The shift comes months after app analyst Jane Manchun Wong spotted the tech giant testing the new branding in March.

Critics noted the strategy could backfire, since Facebook’s popularity has waned following multiple data breaches and questions about user privacy.

Last month, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hit Facebook with a record $5 billion fine for privacy violations.

The Wall Street Journal last week reported the FTC is now looking into whether Facebook purchased Instagram and WhatsApp to stifle competition with its platform.