Facebook pushes Portal towards remote working - Mobile World Live

Facebook looked to tap into increasing demand for video conferencing, detailing plans to introduce the BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex and Zoom apps on its Portal devices.

In a statement, Facebook said it would add the video conferencing apps to its Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ next month, with Portal TV to follow. The move expands user options beyond the company’s own Workplace, Messenger and WhatsApp services.

Facebook’s move comes in the same week as Google and Amazon announced they would add Zoom to their smart speakers.

As part of a push to position Portal as remote-working friendly, Facebook said users can add separate PIN codes to keep meetings and calendar information private. It also talked up features which turn off the devices’ camera and microphone.

In another update, the company added it would now allow users to use Portal as a dedicated work device by introducing a separate log-in for Workplace.

Previously, users were only able to log-in through Facebook or WhatsApp accounts.