 Facebook pushes Portal towards remote working - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook pushes Portal towards remote working

20 AUG 2020

Facebook looked to tap into increasing demand for video conferencing, detailing plans to introduce the BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex and Zoom apps on its Portal devices.

In a statement, Facebook said it would add the video conferencing apps to its Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ next month, with Portal TV to follow. The move expands user options beyond the company’s own Workplace, Messenger and WhatsApp services.

Facebook’s move comes in the same week as Google and Amazon announced they would add Zoom to their smart speakers.

As part of a push to position Portal as remote-working friendly, Facebook said users can add separate PIN codes to keep meetings and calendar information private. It also talked up features which turn off the devices’ camera and microphone.

In another update, the company added it would now allow users to use Portal as a dedicated work device by introducing a separate log-in for Workplace.

Previously, users were only able to log-in through Facebook or WhatsApp accounts.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Facebook launches paid events service; takes swipe at Apple

Facebook Reels out TikTok rival feature worldwide

Facebook lures TikTok creators to Instagram Reels
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association