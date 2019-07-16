 Facebook nabs expert for experimental app unit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook nabs expert for experimental app unit

16 JUL 2019

Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team recruited its first big name, bringing former Twitter, Vine and Google executive Jason Toff on board to work on an unspecified project.

In a Twitter post, Toff said he will be “starting up a new initiative” as an NPE director. While not revealing the specifics of the scheme, he explained he would be seeking designers and engineers.

The news comes just after Facebook revealed plans to launch a series of exploratory apps to develop new user experiences and assess which features users value most.

Toff’s experience with other popular app companies makes him a key catch for Facebook.

He most recently worked as a member of Google’s Area 120 team, the company’s home for prototype projects, and as part of its AR and VR division. Before that, Toff also served as director of product management for Twitter; general manager for defunct video app Vine; and product lead for YouTube.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Facebook tops list of abandoned apps

Facebook resolves photo outage

Facebook considers Messenger restrictions
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association