Facebook nabs expert for experimental app unit - Mobile World Live

Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team recruited its first big name, bringing former Twitter, Vine and Google executive Jason Toff on board to work on an unspecified project.

In a Twitter post, Toff said he will be “starting up a new initiative” as an NPE director. While not revealing the specifics of the scheme, he explained he would be seeking designers and engineers.

The news comes just after Facebook revealed plans to launch a series of exploratory apps to develop new user experiences and assess which features users value most.

Toff’s experience with other popular app companies makes him a key catch for Facebook.

He most recently worked as a member of Google’s Area 120 team, the company’s home for prototype projects, and as part of its AR and VR division. Before that, Toff also served as director of product management for Twitter; general manager for defunct video app Vine; and product lead for YouTube.