 Facebook messaging apps dominate 2018 downloads - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Facebook messaging apps dominate 2018 downloads

19 DEC 2018

WhatsApp emerged as the clear leader in terms of global app downloads during 2018, one of several Facebook-owned brands to occupy a top-ten spot in a ranking of social media apps from Apptopia.

Analysis of downloads from Google Play and Apple’s App Store showed WhatsApp was downloaded 779 million times this year, maintaining its position at the head of the social category. It was one of six Facebook brands in Apptopia’s top ten ranking for this section, with others including Messenger and Instagram (see chart, below, click to enlarge).

In a blog, Apptopia communications lead and VP of Mobile Research Adam Blacker said TikTok, Twitter and VigoVideo were new entrants in the 2018 list. Chinese giant Tencent’s WeChat service fell off the list after ranking in tenth place in 2017.

Helix Jump was the most-downloaded mobile game during the year. Blacker noted its 334 million installs were more than those of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile combined, adding the game’s success helped propel its publisher Voodoo to a leading position with 1.2 billion of its products downloaded during the year.

In other categories, Netflix and Spotify were non-movers at the top of the entertainment, and music and audio categories respectively, while Uber Eats displaced 2017 food and drinks apps leader Subway.

Dating app Tinder maintained its dominance of that category; Uber’s taxi-booking service was unmoved at the head of the travel apps section; and Wish bumped AliExpress off the top of shopping apps.

 

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

