HomeAppsNews

Facebook launches music app

12 NOV 2018

Facebook launched a service called Lasso which lets users create 15-second videos of them dancing or lip-syncing to songs, which could rival popular app TikTok, as the social media giant looks to target a younger audience.

While there was no official announcement, Facebook product manager Bowen Pan tweeted: “My team launched Lasso…a new video app that lets you create short, fun videos and share them with friends.”

Meanwhile Facebook told The Verge: “Lasso is a new standalone app for short-form, entertaining videos, from comedy to beauty to fitness and more. We’re excited about the potential here, and we’ll be gathering feedback from people and creators.”

Users will be able to share their videos as Facebook Stories, a feature Mark Zuckerberg recently said the company is trying to boost, and later on Instagram Stories as well.

TikTok launched in 2016 and merged with Musical.ly (a similar app) in August after the latter was acquired by TikTok parent Bytedance. At the time, Musical.ly had 100 million active users.

Facebook had previously tried to take on Musical.ly by testing a feature called Lip Sync Live, which let users choose songs to pretend to sing to during live broadcasts.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews

Read more

