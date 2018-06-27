English
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Facebook hits snooze on spoilers

27 JUN 2018

Facebook prepared to hand users the ability to hide posts based on keywords in order to avoid revealing the outcomes of popular movies, TV series and sporting events.

In a statement, the social media giant said the feature is currently in testing and will allow users to “snooze” a particular word or phrase to temporarily keep related posts from appearing on their News Feed. Each keyword block expires after 30 days.

For now, users can only activate the feature when they come across a post that includes a keyword they want to avoid. But Facebook told TechCrunch it’s also exploring preemptive and recurring snooze options.

The company introduced a separate snooze feature in December 2017 enabling users to temporarily avoid posts from certain friends or pages without unfollowing them.

Twitter and Instagram offer similar options to mute posts from accounts users follow.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

