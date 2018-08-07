Facebook gains ground as a mobile browser

An increasing number of people in the US are accessing internet content through Facebook, helping the company corner a significant chunk of the country’s mobile browser market, analytics company Mixpanel found.

Though it still ranks well behind Apple’s Safari platform (with 58 per cent share) and Google’s Chrome browser (33 per cent), Tech Crunch reported a new Mixpanel study showed Facebook averaged nearly 8 per cent of the mobile browser market share across the US in the first half of 2018.

The figure was even higher, above 10 per cent, in at least 12 US states, with Facebook’s greatest shares achieved in Montana (12.6 per cent), Rhode Island (13 per cent) and Washington (13.7 per cent).

Mixpanel’s findings are perhaps not surprising given Facebook’s high level of usage in the US. In its recent Q2 report, Facebook said it had 185 million daily active users in the US and Canada, and 241 million monthly active users across the same.

But, as Tech Crunch pointed out, the study comes as Facebook expands efforts to filter the content displayed on the platform to avoid the proliferation of misinformation.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s earnings call it is proactively using artificial intelligence to “remove bad content more quickly” and “prevent fake accounts that generate a lot of the problematic content from ever being created in the first place”.