English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook gains ground as a mobile browser

07 AUG 2018

An increasing number of people in the US are accessing internet content through Facebook, helping the company corner a significant chunk of the country’s mobile browser market, analytics company Mixpanel found.

Though it still ranks well behind Apple’s Safari platform (with 58 per cent share) and Google’s Chrome browser (33 per cent), Tech Crunch reported a new Mixpanel study showed Facebook averaged nearly 8 per cent of the mobile browser market share across the US in the first half of 2018.

The figure was even higher, above 10 per cent, in at least 12 US states, with Facebook’s greatest shares achieved in Montana (12.6 per cent), Rhode Island (13 per cent) and Washington (13.7 per cent).

Mixpanel’s findings are perhaps not surprising given Facebook’s high level of usage in the US. In its recent Q2 report, Facebook said it had 185 million daily active users in the US and Canada, and 241 million monthly active users across the same.

But, as Tech Crunch pointed out, the study comes as Facebook expands efforts to filter the content displayed on the platform to avoid the proliferation of misinformation.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s earnings call it is proactively using artificial intelligence to “remove bad content more quickly” and “prevent fake accounts that generate a lot of the problematic content from ever being created in the first place”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Blog: IGTV could be a winner for Instagram

German watchdog goes after tech giants

Facebook shutters three apps
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association