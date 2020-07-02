 Facebook fixes leaky data policy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook fixes leaky data policy

02 JUL 2020

Facebook admitted a flaw allowed around 5,000 third-party app developers to collect personal information of its users after authorised access to the data had expired.

In a blog, Facebook VP of platform partnerships Konstantinos Papamiltiadis explained the issue was linked to a policy implemented in 2018 forbidding apps from accessing non-public information if a user had not used the service for 90 days. This required developers to renew permission.

However, the company admitted a flaw in identifying periods of inactivity resulted in the policy breach.

Papamilitiadis said analysis of “the last several months of data we have available” showed the number of developers which potentially had access to the information. But he said the company had not found “evidence that this issue resulted in sharing information”, and pledged to continue investigating.

The company also introduced new terms and policies to limit the information developers can share with third parties without user consent and clarifying when data must be deleted.

Facebook faced hefty criticism over its data protection policies following the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Facebook gives up Hobbi

Brazil suspends WhatsApp payments

Facebook bolsters VR play with games studio buy
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association