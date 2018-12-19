 Facebook faces fresh privacy pressure - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook faces fresh privacy pressure

19 DEC 2018

Facebook was again forced to defend deals involving sharing users’ data, after The New York Times (NYT) alleged special terms offered to leading technology companies breached the social media giant’s own privacy terms.

The newspaper said agreements with giants including Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon and Yahoo resulted in Facebook sharing more information than users had consented to.

Furthermore, with some of the practices continuing after Facebook claimed to have improved protections in the wake of a scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, NYT said the social media company could have breached an historic agreement with the Federal Trade Commission protecting users’ privacy.

Facebook responded swiftly, stating none of the “partnerships or features gave companies access to information without people’s permission”.

It said it struck deals enabling users to access their accounts through devices and platforms from “known integration partners” including Apple, Amazon, BlackBerry and Yahoo. Other agreements covering “popular apps” from Netflix, Pandora, Spotify and even NYT enabled “more social experiences”, by enabling users to see recommendations made by their connections.

Ime Archibong, VP of product partnerships at Faceboon, in June said it was “not aware of any abuse” of deals with device manufacturers, after NYT reported the agreements had enabled vendors to access information on users who had declined to share data with third parties.

In its latest statement, Facebook said many of the partnerships have either already been closed, or are being wound-down.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Russia accused of US attack on major social platforms

Babysitting app takes fire from Facebook, Twitter

Facebook launches music app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association