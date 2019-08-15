 Facebook extends Instagram AR feature - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook extends Instagram AR feature

15 AUG 2019

Facebook opened its Spark AR platform to the public on Instagram, enabling users to create and publish custom AR special effects, and reportedly pitching the company head-to-head against Snapchat’s Lenses feature.

Instagram first rolled out AR effects in May 2018, and Facebook said more than 1 billion people have used Spark AR-powered filters across its range of services. The AR platform had been available in a closed beta on Instagram, but will now be opened more widely as part of a public beta trial.

Facebook said the move will “enable more vibrant forms of digital expression”. It also introduced an Effects Gallery tab, allowing users to browse filters from other creators.

Mashable noted the move pitches Facebook against Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which enables users to build their own AR filters through the Lens Studio.

Snap executives recently highlighted AR’s starring role in the company’s growth strategy, noting the release of new Lenses helped draw in millions of new and lapsed users in Q2.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Instagram ditches marketing outfit over privacy claims

Facebook puts its stamp on Instagram, WhatsApp

Privacy protections tipped to slow Facebook growth
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association