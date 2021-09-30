Facebook extends cross-app message functions

Facebook furthered efforts to enhance interoperability between subsidiaries Instagram and Messenger, adding new features for group chats.

In a blog, Messenger director of product management Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan explained users will be able to create cross-app group chats between Instagram and Messenger contacts.

He explained the move aimed to build upon an individual cross-messaging function introduced in 2020.

Users will also be able to see when other people in a group correspondence are typing a message, and to create polls.

Srinivasan explained users control who is able to message them.

The company also introduced more personalisation tools, alongside an option to jointly watch video in Instagram.

Facebook already holds a dominant position in messaging: Apptopia data showed Messenger was the third most-downloaded communication app globally in 2020, with Instagram taking third spot across all categories.